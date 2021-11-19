Art Basel’s next-door neighbor, Design Miami is a mecca for furniture, lighting, and objets d’art. Expect lamps that don’t look like lamps, chairs that defy physics, and an entryway that will have you contemplating its meaning. Sit in on one of the many panels and lectures with the foremost authorities in design, architecture, art, and fashion. While you’re at it, see if there’s something you can take with you. This fair is about collectible design.