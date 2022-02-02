Six Flags México
Six Flags México

This fun-for-all theme park features more than 50 activities, shows, and roller coasters, including extreme rides like the Boomerang (which takes you on a 360-degree loop) and the Medusa Steel Coaster. Younger—or less adventurous—family members can hop on the flying chairs of Vuelo Alpino or pay a visit to Tweety’s House. 

