Papalote Museo del Niño

This bright blue-and-yellow tiled building houses dozens of exhibits and activities for all ages, from a mini supermarket—where kids can learn all about responsible eating and shopping—to a Lego workshop, where they can build an eco-friendly city. Not to be missed: a walk inside Ramón, a giant rainforest tree, and movies at the IMAX mega-screen theater.  

