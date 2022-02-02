Kidzania Santa Fe
You’ve brought the kids to Mexico City; now let them explore a whole metropolis of their own. In this indoor mega-playground, little ones get to try out play versions of grownup experiences—like making sushi rolls, racing cars, and even opening a bank account (much more enjoyable than the real thing).
