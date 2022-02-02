Granja las Américas
Just because they’re in the big city doesn’t mean your kids can’t enjoy some country-style fun. At this sprawling “farm,” they can learn about harvesting crops, feeding livestock, and making goat’s milk dulce de leche at the cajeta workshop. If that’s not action-packed enough,, they can hop on a zip line that crosses the whole park. 

