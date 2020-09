At this family-style joint, you can expect old-school, 19th century recipes, plus homemade bread and tortillas –all of which fits perfectly with their slow-food credo. Though it’s hidden in Clavería –a neighborhood that offers little tourist attractions– specialties like artisanal goat cheese soup, Barra Vieja snapper (grilled in a chile sauce) and Veracruz-style coffee are worth the trek.