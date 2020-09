This low-key restaurant’s namesake, Don Humberto, hails from one of the country’s most prolific culinary regions: the Yucatán peninsula. Dishes like sopa de lima (spiced chicken broth with vegetables and lime wedges), cochinita pibil (pork in an orange-achiote marinade) and papadzul (egg-filled tortillas in a chile-tomato sauce) grace the menu, created by Humberto’s son, Enrique López.