This hip restaurant, facing Polanco’s lovely Parque Lincoln, is inspired in a legendary Mexico City lady named Malamén. According to the restaurant’s folklore, their Lamartine Méndez Margarita (Tequila 1800 reposado, Cointreau, housemade fig jam, lime juice, brown sugar, fresh figs) sprung from her love for figs. Due to her superstition, she never drank from salt-rimmed glasses, which is why this icy beverage comes in a clean-rimmed mason jar.