La Casa de Toño (Narvarte)

The folks at all 13 locations of this friendly joint (three of them are open around the clock; the rest close at 11p.m.) dish out cochinita pibil tacos, quesadillas and pozole (a traditional soup with hominy, chicken and vegetables), knowing there’s nothing like home-style cooking late at night—or the morning after a bar-hopping session.

