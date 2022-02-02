Havre Cancino

The hip basement of this European-style house is a great destination for buzzing crowds and endless pours of wine and beer. It’s also a terrific place to order pub grub like eggplant-and-goat cheese dip, panini sandwiches made with salami and smoked provolone, and pizzas (try the pear-gorgonzola or huitlacoche and Oaxaca cheese varieties) until past midnight.