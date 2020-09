Head to this kitschy-cool joint in the city’s hip Roma neighborhood for a couple of mezcals paired with antojitos like tortas, tacos and the very popular rellenitos (chipotles filled with beans, cheese and avocado), many of them based on recipes from the owners’ families. Their excellent michelada and Viajero Parnita tacos (pork, avocado and purple onion) work magic on even the worst of hangovers.