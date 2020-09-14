When Chef Martha Ortiz Chapa's Dulce Patria was added to the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2015, judges wrote that Ortiz "channels the spirit of artist Frida Kahlo with an avant-garde interior design that is as colourful and creative as the modern Mexican food she serves." The perhaps too-obvious comparison neglects Ortiz's many Mexican muses, above all home cooks around the country, whose recipes, techniques, and traditions she takes as inspiration for her menu. Regardless, a meal at Dulce Patria is always delightful; every dish that emerges from the kitchen is presented as an edible work of art, often on plates, in boxes, or other special vessels Ortiz has had made by Mexican artisans. Though she is in the process of opening a restaurant in London (her first outside of Mexico), the chef herself is often seen circulating in the Dulce Patria dining rooms, greeting guests and checking on their meals.