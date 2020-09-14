Travel Guide
Dulce Patria

Anatole France 100, Polanco, Mexico City 11560, Mexico | +52 55 3300 3999
Julie Schwietert Collazo
Price
2
Price Range
$$ ($251 to $350/night)
Cuisine
Haute cuisine or molecular gastronomy, Mexican
Features
Romantic, Great design, Notable chef, Perfect for a special occasion
Neighborhood
Polanco
When Chef Martha Ortiz Chapa's Dulce Patria was added to the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2015, judges wrote that Ortiz "channels the spirit of artist Frida Kahlo with an avant-garde interior design that is as colourful and creative as the modern Mexican food she serves." The perhaps too-obvious comparison neglects Ortiz's many Mexican muses, above all home cooks around the country, whose recipes, techniques, and traditions she takes as inspiration for her menu. Regardless, a meal at Dulce Patria is always delightful; every dish that emerges from the kitchen is presented as an edible work of art, often on plates, in boxes, or other special vessels Ortiz has had made by Mexican artisans. Though she is in the process of opening a restaurant in London (her first outside of Mexico), the chef herself is often seen circulating in the Dulce Patria dining rooms, greeting guests and checking on their meals.

Restaurant
Dulce Patria

