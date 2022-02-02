Barracuda Diner
Barracuda Diner

Located in the heart of Condesa, this retro-cool diner serves comfort food at its best. You can’t go wrong with their juicy burgers (the “Father’s Office” has blue cheese, bacon, arugula and caramelized onions), curly fries, and thick milkshakes (chocolate-mint, anyone?). If you feel like celebrating, don’t miss their refreshing Long Island Iced Tea.  

