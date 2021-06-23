Mexico City Travel Guide

Mexico City is always bustling, no matter what time of the year you decide to go. You may be drawn in during late October for Day of the Dead, where orange and pink marigolds pop up all over town, adorning altars to the city's departed. Or check in before September 15, when Mexico's president yells out el grito in front of thousands in the city square to mark the country's independence from Spain. If you're looking for something more lowkey, wait until spring and catch the purple jacarandas blooming all over town while strolling through the city's open streets.