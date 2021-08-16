Melbourne Travel Guide

Laneways

Popular laneways are dotted throughout the CBD grid, notably in the area between Flinders & Collins Streets / Elizabeth & Exhibition Streets

Phone: (03) 9658 9658

Website

Melbourne's iconic laneways are home to numerous cafes, hidden bars, restaurants and boutiques. Famous for their striking graffiti and street art, these spaces effectively operate as free outdoor art galleries. Explore independently, or sign up to one of the many tours available. Tattersalls Lane, Duckboard Place, ACDC Lane, Croft Alley, and Hosier Lane are a handful of musts when it comes to viewing street art. If you're looking for quality cafes and hole-in-the-wall espresso bars, be sure not to miss Centre Place and Degraves Street.