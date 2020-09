The entry is easy, the shoreline is sandy, and the shallow depth and proliferation of fish make this Ka‘anapali’s best snorkeling spot. The rock is located in front of the Sheraton, and it’s best to snorkel early in the morning before the afternoon tradewinds pick up. At high tide it’s common to find sea turtles nibbling seaweed off the rocks, and just remember to watch out for cliff jumpers as they leap from the rock overhead!