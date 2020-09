In West Maui’s agricultural heyday, this rugged, volcanic, panoramic headland was completely blanketed in pineapples. Today, thanks to local conservation efforts that halted proposed developments, a blanket of stars still canvasses the sky above historic Honolua Bay. Watch the sun gradually set over the knife-thin ridges of Moloka‘i, and lay a blanket on the hood of the car for a private celestial theater.