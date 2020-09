Set smack in the middle of central Kihei, “The Cove” is the only surf spot for beginners along the Kihei/Wailea coastline. Waves are usually a bit smaller than at surf breaks near Lahaina, although the half dozen surf schools and board rental trucks make for easy beachfront access. Mornings are best to beat the wind, the waves are often biggest in summer—and expect crowds during all times of year.