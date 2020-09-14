A Haleakala secret is that the evening stargazing is better than the morning sunrise. From the upper slopes of this dormant volcano, the Milky Way stretches like a celestial zipper connecting two gaping sides of the sky, and there are enough shooting stars racing across the darkness that you might even run out of wishes. At 9,300 feet, Kalahaku Overlook offers a dark and private corner, as well as the best view when a rising moon illuminates the crater floor. Just remember to bring a jacket!