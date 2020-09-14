Hyatt Tour of the Stars

Despite the name, this rooftop stargazing is more about Hokule‘a than anything to do with Hollywood. Regarded as Hawaii’s zenith star, when Hokule‘a twinkles directly overhead it signifies the latitude of Hawaii. Learn this and more from celestial experts on the nine-story rooftop of the Hyatt, where the 16’’ telescope “Great White” lets you stare into the depths of the heavens. For couples, Friday and Saturday nights mix cosmos with romance by adding strawberries and champagne.