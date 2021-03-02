Maui Travel Guide

Maui is the second largest of the Hawaiian Islands. Its nickname is "The Valley Isle," which describes its geography as a large valley between two dormant volcanoes — Haleakala in the east and Mauna Kahalawai in the west. Haleakala's name means "House of the Sun," and it's the largest dormant volcano in the world at 10,023 feet high, 4,000 feet deep, and 21 miles across its crater. Mauna Kahalawai, an eroded volcano, is referred to as the West Maui Mountains.
Maui is known for its beaches, with over 120 miles of shoreline and 80 beaches — more than any other island in Hawaii. Maui's beaches vary from gentle surf to crashing waves, with fine white sand and even rare black and red sand beaches near Hana.
Kahului Airport is located in Central Maui on the northern edge of the land between Haleakala and the West Maui Mountains. Five regions define the island. West Maui is home to the resort areas of Kaanapali, Kapalua, and the town of Lahaina. The resort communities of Kihei, Wailea, and Makena are located in South Maui.
The road to Hana and Haleakala State Park are in East Maui. Upcountry is located on the higher elevations around Haleakala, where farms, dairies, and ranches take advantage of the volcanic soil and wetter weather. In Central Maui, Iao Valley State Park offers hiking trails, forests, and running streams.
Hawaii follows Hawaii Standard Time (GMT-10 hours), which is five hours behind Eastern Standard Time and two hours behind Pacific Standard Time. Hawaii does not observe Daylight Saving Time, so add one extra hour to the time difference during this period (March through November).
The summer season, mainly April through November, sees higher temperatures and less precipitation. June, July, and August are popular with vacationers when schools are generally out, and the weather is warm and dry.
Winter, from December through March, is cooler, but still warm and sunny although there's a bit more rain. The weather varies across different areas of the island, and the western and southern shores are generally drier. Lahaina and Kaanapali in West Maui get around 10 inches of rain annually, compared to higher elevations that can see more than 300 inches of rain each year.
Winter is a popular time for visitors to get away from cold weather at home and enjoy Maui's mild winter. Whale watching season from December through May, peaking from January through March, is also a great attraction during winter.
Haleakala is a dormant volcano, but it's not extinct. It last erupted between 1480 and 1600, according to the USGS, and is expected to erupt again in the future. At more than 10,000 feet in elevation, its summit sometimes receives snow in winter.
Honokohau Falls plunges 1,119 feet, dropping in two tiers. The tallest waterfall on Maui and one of the highest in the world, Honokohau Falls is located in an inaccessible valley in the West Maui Mountains. A helicopter tour is the best way to see it.
Formerly a whaling port and center of the whaling industry in the early- to mid-19th century, Lahaina was the original capital of Hawaii until 1850.
Maui is the name of the island as well as the name of a county. Maui County includes the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai, and Kahoolawe.
Charles Lindbergh, aviator and explorer, is buried on Maui in a grave at the Palapala Ho'omau Church along the road to Hana.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture requires a declaration form for each person arriving in Hawaii in connection with rules regarding uninspected plants and animals. When departing, your luggage will be screened for uninspected fruits and plants, but you may take inspected fresh flowers and fruits home.
The main airport on Maui is Kahului Airport (OGG), and there are smaller commuter airports in Kapalua and Hana. Molokai and Lanai are served by their own airports.
Every year, as many as 10,000 humpback whales travel more than 3,500 miles from Alaskan waters to Hawaii for their winter migration. Maui is one of the best places to see them as they feed, give birth, and nurture their young. Many can be seen from the shore, and whale watching boat cruises are also available.
The official languages of Hawaii are English and Hawaiian, although Hawaiian is not commonly spoken. Major resort areas often have customer service representatives who speak Japanese.
You can get around Maui by shuttle, tour bus, taxi, or public transportation. But to really experience all that Maui offers, you should consider reserving a rental car in advance from the Kahului or Kapalua Airport.
The Maui Public Bus system consists of 13 bus routes that provide service in and between various communities throughout the island. All of the routes operate daily including holidays.
Address: 2365 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 667-2525
Website
Steps from the ocean, the hotel has recently opened the Hōkūpaʻa at The Westin Maui, a luxury beachfront tower offering guest rooms, suites, ocean views, and a private lounge with exclusive amenities. A variety of dining experiences include several al fresco restaurants.
Address: 2525 Ka’anapali Parkway, Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 661-0011
Website
Set along a three-mile stretch of sandy beach, Ka’anapali Beach Hotel offers a range of recently renovated guest rooms and suites. Its new water activity center features ocean and beach activities such as stand-up paddle boarding, snorkeling, and more.
Address: 1 Bay Drive, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (833) 779-7951
Website
The Montage offers accommodations including one, two, and three-bedroom residences, two restaurants, Mahana Market, and Hana Hou Bar. A spa, pools, and access to golf and ocean activities are available.
Address: 1 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Kapalua, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 669-6200
Website
Set on 54 acres, the hotel offers 466 renovated rooms, suites, and Club Level accommodations. There’s a spa, six dining venues, tennis, and two 18-hole championship golf courses, including the Plantation Course, home of the annual PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Address: 200 Nohea Kai Drive, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 661-1234
Website
The completely reimagined hotel is set on 40 acres on Ka’anapali Beach, offering 831 guestrooms including 31 suites, eight dining and beverage venues, six pools, and an oceanfront full-service spa and salon.
Address: 2780 Kekaa Drive, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 400-7554
Website
The resort offers 441 contemporary rooms and suites with custom teak furnishings, artwork, and private lanais. Accommodations include two-bedroom suites and the oceanfront Molokai Suite. Guests enjoy the oceanfront restaurant, poolside beach bar, and three swimming pools.
Address: 2605 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii 956761
Phone: (808) 661-0031
Website
The hotel offers 508 newly renovated rooms and suites, most featuring ocean views. Set on 23 lush oceanfront acres on Ka’anapali Beach, the resort boasts a lagoon-style pool, spa, and its traditional sunset cliff dive ceremony.
Address: 3445 Lower Honoapiilani Road, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 667-2211
Website
Condominium accommodations include rooms ranging from standard to expansive suites with ocean views. All suites offer a fully equipped kitchen and private lanai. Two pools, including a freshwater oceanfront pool, and Camp Ka’anapali for kids make this a family-friendly spot.
Address: 174 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 667-9225
Website
The 18-room adults-only bed and breakfast is located in the heart of historical Lahaina Town, less than a block from the ocean. Hawaiian decor, modern amenities, lush tropical gardens, a walkable location, and a fine dining restaurant make it a great place to stay in town.
Address: 555 Kaukahi Street, Wailea, Maui, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (808) 874-0500
Website
This luxurious Relais & Chateaux resort offers 72 suites spread over 15 acres, with ocean and garden views. The Restaurant is set on a hillside overlooking the ocean, a stunning al fresco setting with “culinary casual” fare and three- or five-course prix fixe menu.
Address: 3550 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (808) 573-1234
Website
Guests can choose one of 301 rooms, including 35 suites and 11 luxury villas, each with a private lanai. Set on 15 beachfront acres, the resort offers a variety of dining venues including The Feast at Mokapu Luau and Morimoto Maui, helmed by celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto.
Address: 3900 Wailea Alanui Drive, Maui, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (808) 874-8000
Website
The resort offers luxury accommodations from guestrooms to expansive ocean view suites, spa, adults-only infinity pool, and three 18-hole golf courses. Dining venues include Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, casual poolside Duo Steak and Seafood, and oceanfront Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante.
Address: 3850 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (808) 875-1234
Website
Accommodations range from guest rooms to suites and two- and three-bedroom villas with tropical and ocean views from private lanais. Enjoy a poolside meal or a cocktail in the stunning Botero Lounge amid Hawaii’s largest collection of the artist’s work.
Address: 4850 Makena Alanui, Kihei, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (855) 676-2061
Website
This luxury condominium resort is set on Paipu Beach adjacent to the Wailea Gold Golf Course. Accommodations are equipped with full kitchens, and all offer ocean views and use of two outdoor pools, tennis courts, and barbecue area with two herb gardens.
Address: 4100 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea-Makena, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (808) 875-4100
Website
Steps from Polo Beach, the hotel offers suites and villas ideal for family vacations. The two- and three-bedroom villas offer 1,800 to 2,000 square feet of living space including a full gourmet kitchen, dining area, private courtyard with plunge pool, and barbecue grill.
Address: 5031 Hana Highway, Hana, Hawaii 96713
Phone: (808) 400-1234
Website
Set on 66 acres on the eastern tip of Maui, the 74-room oceanfront resort is a luxury oasis on the picturesque road to Hana. Choose a guest room, suite, bungalow, or family residence with full or partial ocean views and private lanais. Dine poolside or at the casual Hana Ranch Restaurant.
Address: 4575 Hana Highway, Hana, Hawaii 96713
Phone: (808) 248-8442
Website
This small inn offers a convenient place to rest along the highway, just 10 minutes from Hana town and Hamoa Beach. Covered terrace, kitchens in some rooms, and tropical surroundings among fruit trees and flowers make it a comfortable stop.
Address: 532 Keolani Place, Kahului, Hawaii 96732
Website
Conveniently located less than five minutes from the airport, the hotel offers an outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, and casual bistro open for breakfast, dinner, and cocktails.
Address: 2435 Ka’anapali Parkway, at Whalers Village, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 667-6636
Website
The restaurant features local fresh fish, Maui-grown produce, meats, and raw bar in a scenic setting. Guests enjoy views of the Pacific and islands of Lanai and Molokai as they dine.
Address: 2435 Ka’anapali Parkway, at Whalers Village, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 878-6763
Website
One of several Hawaii restaurants helmed by chef Peter Merriman, Monkeypod features fresh local produce, meats, and fish creatively prepared and presented. An extensive wine list, craft beers, and culinary cocktails are offered along with lunch and dinner. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 130 Kai Malina Parkway, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 662-2900
Website
Named for Olympic gold medal winner Duke Kahanamoku, beloved Hawaiian swimmer and surfer, Duke’s serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with ocean views and a range of dishes from burgers and poke tacos to seafood risotto and filet mignon. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 6 Kai Ala Drive (Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas), Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 667-3200
Website
The restaurant serves a selection of pasta, fresh seafood, meats, salads, and appetizers. Pizzas and flatbreads baked in their woodstone oven are house specialties. Cocktails and an extensive choice of wines are on the menu. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 1 Ritz Carlton Drive, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 665-7096
Website
In a lovely outdoor setting with ocean views, Banyan Tree’s “Hawaiian Coastal” menu includes Hawaiian cioppino, steamed mahi mahi, and grilled New York steak. Their dessert specialty is Ban-nan-yas Foster, with banana macadamia nut ice cream and a malasada (Hawaiian donut).
(Reservations suggested)
Address: 1 Bay Club Place, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 669-6400
Website
The stunning oceanfront setting is just the beginning of a memorable dining experience. The four-course prix-fixe menu options include ahi ginger poke, caesar salad, pan-seared mahi mahi, prime rib, and desserts like Maui pineapple bread pudding and white chocolate-filled malasadas. (Reservations are recommended)
Address: 2000 Village Road, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 667-2426
Website
A favorite with locals and visitors, Taverna serves wood-fired pizzas, house-made pastas, and other Italian dishes in a rustic open-air restaurant. Dine on their spacious patio with golf course and ocean views or enjoy their expansive bar with a cocktail, glass of wine, or local brew. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 1307 Front Street, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 667-9394
Website
This oceanfront restaurant features excellent cuisine in a casual-chic setting overlooking Mala Wharf. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., they serve brunch until 2 p.m., happy hour (with music) 2 to 4 p.m., and dinner from 4 p.m. until closing. Seafoods, salads, flatbreads, and desserts are on the dinner menu. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 200 Nohea Kai Drive, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 667-4506
Website
Located at the Hyatt Regency Resort, this fine dining restaurant features premium steaks, chops, and seafood. Overlooking the lagoon and Swan Court, the dinner-only spot also offers a happy hour and bar menu. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 744 Front Street
Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 669-6425
Website
Owned by music icon Mick Fleetwood, this two-level restaurant serves excellent food, cocktails, and wine. The menu includes a variety of appetizers, salads, and entrees as well as a side dish named Fleetwood Mac & Cheese. Happy hour offers special prices and an appealing menu. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 127 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 667-5117
Website
This attractive restaurant is known for delicious cuisine and fresh ingredients from local farms and dairies. Their beautifully detailed menu descriptions cover an extensive list of appetizers, soups, salads, seafood, meat entrees, and luscious sounding desserts like Road to Hana chocolate layer cake with macadamia nut caramel. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 845 Front Street, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 661-4811
Website
A favorite since 1977, Kimo’s serves fresh fish, their signature prime rib, classic Hawaiian cuisine, and famous Hula Pie (macadamia nut ice cream, chocolate cookie crust, hot fudge, and whipped cream). Local beers, wine, and cocktails (try Kimo’s Grog) are on the menu. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 174 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 661-8939
Website
The Plantation Inn is home to this fine contemporary restaurant that combines French cuisine and Maui’s fresh fruits and vegetables grown on the slopes of Haleakala and just-caught local fish. Dine indoors or on the veranda or garden patio. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 3750 Alanui Drive, Kihei, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (808) 879-7828
Website
This restaurant at The Shops at Wailea serves lunch and dinner as well as a special happy hour menu in their dining room or spacious lanai. Share ahi tuna tacos or coconut shrimp as you want for your entree or sip one of their specialty cocktails. Happy hour every day from 2 to 5 p.m. (Dinner reservations recommended)
Address: 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Kihei, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (808) 981-8883
Website
This Maui favorite has been around since 1976 serving Italian cuisine with an extensive wine list and full bar. Located in the Shops at Wailea, Longhi’s serves breakfast/brunch, lunch, and dinner from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 161 Wailea Ike Place, Wailea, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (808) 891-8466
Website
Located at the Wailea Town Center, the award-winning restaurant serves pastas, pizzette, and classic Italian dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. The dinner menu includes lasagna and bolognese made with Maui Cattle Company beef, and traditional desserts include affogato and tiramisu. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 4100 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (808) 879-7229
Website
Located at the Fairmont Kea Lani, the restaurant offers a menu of the freshest fish and island-style cuisine. In a lush setting with elegant service, the restaurant requires resort attire for nightly dinners, served from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Appetizers and specially priced drinks are offered at the nightly happy hour from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (808) 874-8880
Website
Enjoy delicious sizzling USDA prime steaks, fresh seafood, and delicious side dishes in a stylish atmosphere. Their selection of cocktails, wines, and desserts add to the experience. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (808) 879-8800
Website
The exciting menu of chef de cuisine MiJin Kang Toride combines flavors from the cuisines of Guam, Korea, China, and Hawaii. Dishes include Korean fried chicken, garlic Szechuan noodles, and steamed local fish. There’s also an extensive selection of teas, sake, beer, handcrafted cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.
Address: 1813 Baldwin Avenue, Makawai, Hawaii 96768
Phone: (808) 446-8823
Website
Set on a boutique property offering educational experiences, the restaurant uses only fresh local ingredients from the area. Dine on the lanai overlooking their gardens or enjoy sunset on their covered back terrace.
Address: 1202 Makawao Avenue, Makawao, Hawaii 96768
Phone: (808) 572-7808
Website
Set in the heart of Maui’s ranching country, the restaurant serves Mexican dishes with an island touch. Guacamole made with Maui avocados, tacos, burritos, and favorites like baby back ribs and Mexican fish are on the menu as well as wine, beer, and margaritas.
Address: 4566 Lower Kula Road, Kula, Hawaii 96790
Phone: (808) 871-2960
Website
This casual Bistro near Haleakala National Park serves comfort food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Their breakfast menu includes crab cake Benedict, and lunch specialties are panini, pizza, and Italian-style entrees, all created from fresh, local ingredients. Alcohol is BYOB with no corkage fee.
Address: 799 Poho Place, Paia, Hawaii 96779
Phone: (808) 579-8488
Website
The freshest daily catch comes to Mama’s Fish House and it’s served within 24 hours along with salads and side dishes made from local produce, such as Maui onions, Kula strawberries and watercress, and Hana papaya. Desserts include Lilikoi creme brulee and Hana banana crisp. (Reservations are suggested)
Address: 900 Haliimaile Road, Makawao, Hawaii 96768
Phone: (808) 572-2666
Website
Set in a historic building and billed as “Maui’s Original Farm-to-Table Restaurant,” they have been featuring local produce, meats, and products since 1988. Asian influences are evident in dishes like sashimi Napoleon, Korean BBQ ribs, and Asian duck steamed bun. (Reservations are recommended)
Haleakala National Park features a wide array of landscapes and ecosystems from the coast to the summit. Plan your trip at one or more of three visitor centers. Hike along some of the 30 miles of trails, enjoy a stunning sunrise or sunset from the crater, visit at night to take advantage of the dark skies, or camp overnight in the park.
Drive the 60-mile road to Hana to see waterfalls, lush tropical landscapes, pools, and more. Plan ahead for the drive and allow plenty of time to enjoy the trip which includes 620 curves, 59 bridges, and often dramatic weather changes along the way.
Spend some time in the historic town of Lahaina, once the center of the whaling industry and capital of Hawaii. Take a walking tour and see the huge Banyan tree that provides nearly an acre of shade. Stop for a meal, snack, or shave ice and enjoy the view.
Address: 192 Maalaea Road, Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
Phone: (808) 270-7000
Website
Learn about Hawaii’s marine life through exhibits like the Living Coral Reef, Open Ocean exhibit, and see sharks, sea turtles, eagle rays, tropical fish, and more at this aquarium and oceanography center on Maalaea Bay.
This tiny, crescent-shaped island off Maui’s southwestern coast offers spectacular snorkeling and scuba diving. The area is rich in coral and tropical fish as well as green sea turtles. A boat tour is the best way to reach the crater which is the remains of a volcano eruption that occurred more than 200,000 years ago.
There’s much to see in Maui’s rustic higher elevations. Tour the Surfing Goat Dairy, taste their cheese, and even milk a goat if you want a unique experience. Visit Maui Wine for a tour and a taste of their pineapple wine. They produce wine from grapes as well. Nearby Kula Botanical Garden features eight acres of unique plants, rock formations, waterfalls, aviary, and koi pond.
Stop in the historic paniolo town of Makawao or Pa’ia, a turn-of-the century plantation town.
Take a boat trip to enjoy the antics of the humpback whales during their annual visit to Maui from December through May, with peak activity from January through March. A sunset or daytime cruise is pleasant any time of year, and there are dolphins and seabirds as well as spectacular scenery.
This bike ride of a lifetime takes you 23 miles downhill — at your own pace — from the summit at 10,023 feet above sea level. Haleakala Bike Company takes you to the top, and you do the rest, or just tour the park with them. Self-guided or guided tours are available.
Mendes Ranch, on the north shore, a family owned and operated ranch, offers morning and afternoon trail rides. You’ll ride down the edge of the valley to the coastline for magnificent views of the Pacific and many Instagrammable moments.
This 4,000-acre park located in Central Maui is home to one of the island’s great landmarks, the 1,200-foot Iao Needle, a pinnacle covered in lush green, named for Iao, daughter of Maui. Paved pedestrian paths provide views of the valley, and hiking trails also lead to viewpoints. This valley is a historical site where King Kamehameha I defeated Maui’s army in a bloody battle.
If you haven’t been to a luau at least once, you should experience the Hawaiian foods and entertainment of this tradition. A few favorites are the Old Lahaina Luau and the Royal Lahaina Luau on Ka’anapali Beach. In South Maui, the Grand Wailea Luau and the Feast at Mokapu at the Andaz Maui are popular with visitors.
Some of the world’s most beautiful golf courses are on the island of Maui, and there are many to choose from. A favorite of pros and visitors is the Plantation Course at Kapalua, the site of the annual PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions each January.
Find your perfect beach, whether you want to surf big waves, swim in quiet waters, share the sand with a crowd, find a secluded spot, or just sunbathe, Maui has what you’re looking for. Snorkeling, stand up paddle boarding, windsurfing, and more await you on Maui’s shores.
Address: 900 Front Street, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 661-8277
Website
The world’s only oceanfront outlet shopping destination features more than 30 designer and brand-name shops as well as restaurants like Ruth’s Chris. Warren and Annabelle’s comedy and magic venue is located there as well.
Address: 2435 Ka’anapali Parkway, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 771-4567
Website
Both well-known brands and one-of-a-kind specialty retailers can be found at this oceanfront retail center. Fast food and full-service restaurants like Hula Grill and Monkeypod by Merriman add to the pleasure of a visit.
Address: 1000 Limahana Place, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
Phone: (808) 763-6338
Website
Take home a piece of art glass or try your hand at glassblowing with guidance at Moana Glass.
Address: 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, Hawaii 96753
Phone: (808) 891-6770
Website
Stroll through this beautifully landscaped outdoor mall and shop at designer stores, specialty shops, and local favorites like Honolulu Cookie Company and Maui Clothing Company. Stop for a snack at Lapperts or a meal at Longhi’s or Lineage.
Address: 70 East Kaahumanu Avenue, Kahului, Hawaiki 96732
Phone: (808) 877-8952
Website
Five minutes from the airport, this mall includes Longs Drugs, Maui Candy, TJ Maxx, and other clothing stores. In addition, shoppers can grab a quick lunch or ice cream.
The resort area of Kapalua is located in the northwest section of the island featuring luxury hotels, marine sanctuaries, and two world-class golf courses. In the southwest section of the west coast, the town of Lahaina offers shops, hotels, and its history as a whaling center and early settlement. The Kaanapali resort area features three miles of prime beachfront and a range of hotels and restaurants.
This area includes Haleakala National Park as well as rustic towns, ranches, agricultural sections, and an artists' community. In contrast to the developed coastal areas, Upcountry remains rural, with different weather and vegetation based on its higher elevations.
This area is the driest part of the island, sheltered by Haleakala, and the resort communities of Kihei, Wailea, and Makena feature upscale hotels, condominium developments, and popular tourist destinations. Miles of beaches, views of other islands, and Kihei's Kalama Beach Park are attractions in the area.
This rural, undeveloped area is home to the Hana Highway and the towns of Pa'ia and Hana. Lush scenery, waterfalls, pools, and beautiful coastline attract visitors.
Maui's main airport, Kahului Airport, is located in this area. Central Maui also includes state government offices, residential developments, and agricultural areas. Sugar and pineapples are grown in the area.
Maui weather varies significantly around the island, with rainforest, desert, and mountainous climates. The higher elevations are humid and rainy, while other areas receive little or no rainfall.
Lahaina, Kihei, Wailea, and Haleakala have desert microclimates. Haiku, Hana, Makawao, and West Maui Mountains are rainforest microclimates. Mountainous microclimate areas include parts of Haleakala, Kula, and Ulupalukua.
Hurricane season in Maui is from June through November, but hurricanes are rare, occurring only about once every 10 years.
Lahaina/West Maui Temperature Average Lows and Highs in Fahrenheit
January 64 - 82
February 64 - 82
March 65 - 83
April 66 - 84
May 67 - 85
June 69 - 86
July 70 - 87
August 71 - 88
September 71 - 88
October 70 - 87
November 68 - 85
December 66 - 83
Average Annual Precipitation: 13.54 inches, with heaviest rainfall in December and January.
Hana/East Maui Temperature Average Lows and Highs in Fahrenheit
January 65 - 78
February 64 - 78
March 65 - 78
April 67 - 78
May 68 - 80
June 70 - 82
July 71 - 82
August 72 - 83
September 70 - 83
October 70 - 82
November 69 - 80
December 67 - 79
Average Annual Precipitation: 79.23 inches, spread fairly evenly throughout the year with March seeing the heaviest rainfall.
Lahaina Historic Trail: Walking tour of historic Lahaina. (Android)
Gypsy Guide: Guide for driving tours, commentary, local tips. $9.99. (iOs and Android)
Haleakala Maui Gypsy Guide: Driving tour with audio narration. $4.99
Lahaina (Maui) Offline: Detailed map and search. (iOs and Android)