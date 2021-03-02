Maui Travel Guide

Maui is the second largest of the Hawaiian Islands. Its nickname is "The Valley Isle," which describes its geography as a large valley between two dormant volcanoes — Haleakala in the east and Mauna Kahalawai in the west. Haleakala's name means "House of the Sun," and it's the largest dormant volcano in the world at 10,023 feet high, 4,000 feet deep, and 21 miles across its crater. Mauna Kahalawai, an eroded volcano, is referred to as the West Maui Mountains.