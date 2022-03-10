Martha's Vineyard Travel Guide
Sitting just south of Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard has drawn seasonal vacationers for decades with its laid-back elegance and idyllic summer weather. The island, the largest off Massachusetts' coast, is only accessible by boat or air and offers all the picturesque charms of a New England whaling town with eye-catching architecture, like the whimsical gingerbread houses and the classic lighthouses. Ditch your car and grab a ferry to travel to Martha's Vineyard for a summer indulging in its gorgeous sandy beaches, sailboat-dotted blue surf, upscale boutiques, and the general sense of relaxation the island offers.
Things Not to Miss in Martha's Vineyard
* Take a day to enjoy the unspoiled nature of Martha's Vineyard at spots like the Longpoint Wildlife Refuge and Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary * Relax on the sandy beaches or hit the water in a sailboat or on a surfboard * Visit the scenic lighthouses, like West Chop Lighthouse and Edgartown Lighthouse, located across the island. * Historical tours of the quaint gingerbread houses in Oak Bluffs' old Methodist encampment. * Aquinnah's "painted" multicolored clay cliffs and unspoiled beaches are unrivaled. * Take a ride on the Flying Horses Carousel, a historic 1876 carousel, in Oak Bluffs.
When to Go to Martha's Vineyard
As any Martha's Vineyard travel guide will tell you, the best time to visit the island is from May until September, when the Atlantic Ocean ensures temperatures around the low 70s and rarely above 90 degrees. If you'd rather avoid the huge summer crowds, though, visit Martha's Vineyard in the fall when temperatures stay pleasantly moderate, and the ocean is still warm enough for swimming or surfing.