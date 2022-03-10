Martha's Vineyard Travel Guide

Sitting just south of Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard has drawn seasonal vacationers for decades with its laid-back elegance and idyllic summer weather. The island, the largest off Massachusetts' coast, is only accessible by boat or air and offers all the picturesque charms of a New England whaling town with eye-catching architecture, like the whimsical gingerbread houses and the classic lighthouses. Ditch your car and grab a ferry to travel to Martha's Vineyard for a summer indulging in its gorgeous sandy beaches, sailboat-dotted blue surf, upscale boutiques, and the general sense of relaxation the island offers.