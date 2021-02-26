Maine Travel Guide

Maine gets cold in the winter, so unless winter is your favorite season and you are a big fan of the cold (no judgment here), summer and fall are the best times to go. While summer is peak tourist season and allows visitors to enjoy all that Maine's beaches and seafood have to offer, fall might even win out — the weather is usually brisk and comfortable, and the New England fall foliage can't be beat. In fact, Maine has entire events planned around its famous foliage: Harvestfest in York, Fryeburg Fair, OgunquitFest, and more. Craft fairs are extremely popular during the fall throughout Maine, so if your favorite part of traveling is discovering unique treasures, you'd be hard-pressed to find a season to visit better than autumn. And, of course, there's Halloween. Though not as popular a New England destination as Salem, Massachusetts, or New England neighbor Sleepy Hollow, New York, Maine nonetheless does Halloween in style, and fans of the holiday will find themselves among like-minded people.