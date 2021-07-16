Madrid Travel Guide

Madrid is a city that literally sizzles during the summer with temperatures that can soar above 100° F. It's worth it to brave the heat for Madrid's take on Pride, which starts each year in late June and runs through early July. What used to be a small celebration in the late 1970s has since grown into one of the largest celebrationbsn of LGBTQ pride in Europe. For better weather, lighter crowds, and cheaper prices, try visiting during the fall or spring when temperatures are more pleasant. The days are sunny, and you'll be able to celebrate events like the San Isidro Festival, held each year in May.