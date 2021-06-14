Los Cabos Travel Guide
Located at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, Los Cabos consists of three distinct areas: Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, and the coastal highway between them, referred to as the Tourist Corridor. The popular destination is served by San José del Cabo International Airport which is located about three miles from San José del Cabo and about twenty miles from Cabo San Lucas.
Los Cabos is a combination of desert, beachfront, and mountain terrain, with the Pacific Ocean on the west side of the peninsula and the Gulf of California, also called the Sea of Cortés, on the east. The warm, dry, sunny climate and beautiful scenery have turned the former fishing village into the home of hundreds of resorts, hotels, and vacation homes from Cabo San Lucas up to a newly developing coastal area north of the airport called the East Cape.
Sportfishing, snorkeling, swimming, diving, sailing, and surfing are among favorite water sports, and on land, visitors play golf and tennis, explore the desert and beach terrain on dune buggies, hike, and ride mountain bikes, horses, and camels. Guests enjoy lively nightlife and dine at top restaurants or casual cafés.
Time Zone
Mountain Standard Time, changing seasonally to Daylight Time.
Best Time to Go
Temperatures are warm year round, with August the hottest month (75 to 92 degrees F) and January and February the coldest (54 to 79 degrees F). For perfect weather with temperatures from the mid 70s to mid 80s as well as a getaway from colder climates, November through April are high season months, and prices reflect the demand.
April and May are the driest months with practically no rain at all, and in May and June, the temperatures get well into the 80s, and you'll probably want to be near a beach or pool enjoying the sunny weather.
Late July, August, and September are the warmest months with higher humidity, and the wettest months are August and September averaging about two to three inches of rain. Hurricanes are possible during those months, but they are relatively rare. For avoiding crowds and high prices, a late summer visit could be worth considering.
Whale watching season runs from about December through April, with humpbacks frequently seen during that time of their migration. In February, the calves (baby whales) become active. The gray whale season is from January through March. Boat trips to see the whales up close are very popular during that time.
The Festival of San José, patron saint of San José del Cabo, takes place from March 14 to 19, with parades, carnivals, dancing, food, parties, traditional costumes, entertainment, and music. Sportfishing tournaments are held in October and November. Music and film festivals, food and wine events, competitions, and religious holidays fill the calendar all year long in Los Cabos.
Things to Know
The Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortés meet at the southern tip of Baja where El Arco (The Arch), a rock formation, rises from the sea. The surf on the Pacific side is quite rough, and the Sea of Cortés is calm, although there can be strong currents. Before jumping in, be sure you're at a safe swimmable beach.
Timeshare sales people at the airport can be quite aggressive as you pass, and drivers will approach offering to take you to your hotel. It's advisable to arrange transportation in advance through your hotel or a reliable local service.
Although the currency is the Mexican peso, U.S. dollars and major credit cards are accepted almost everywhere. It is possible to obtain pesos at the airport upon arrival, through ATMs, or at some hotels.
Tipping is customary in Mexico at bars, restaurants, spas, and at hotels for assistance with bags or other services. It is considerate to leave something for hotel housekeepers each day. Tour guides should also receive a gratuity. At restaurants and spas, the typical amount is 10-20%. For others, the equivalent of what you would leave in the U.S. is appropriate.
How to Get Around
Taxis: Taxis are available at hotels and at the airport. In San José del Cabo, red and yellow taxi vans operate and in Cabo San Lucas, the vans are blue and green-they operate 24 hours a day. From the airport, Los Cabos has an official taxi provider. The fare between the two cities is about $60-$70.
Buses: The Suburcabos buses run between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo every day from about 5:00 a.m. in San José and about 5:20 a.m. in Cabo. They run about every 20 minutes until approximately 9:30 p.m.
Airport Transportation: Car rentals, private companies, shuttles, and taxis provide transportation from the airport. Note that Uber is not permitted at the airport, and it is illegal in Cabo, although it may be operating.
Best Hotels
Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal
Address: Camino del Mar 1, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 163 4300
Website
This five-star resort features accommodations that include ocean view guest rooms and suites, one- and two-bedroom beachfront suites, and two-, three-, and four-bedroom villas. Every room and suite offers a private plunge pool, and guests are treated to fresh guacamole delivered to their room daily. Amenities include the ocean view Waldorf Astoria Spa, personal concierge, and superb dining at cliffside El Farallon and signature restaurant, Don Manuel's.
Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort
Address: Carretera Transpeninsular Km 19.5, 23447 Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 145 6500
Website
In addition to a range of ocean view accommodations, the resort offers 14 beachfront suites with private plunge pools.The Enclave Beach Club features plush private cabanas, music, cocktails, and tapas-style menu for daytime fun or private sunset dinners. Stunning pools throughout the property include an adults-only Serenity Pool with a Jacuzzi and a family infinity pool, all bordered by plush lounges and wide umbrellas.
One & Only Palmilla
Address: Carretera Transpeninsular, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 146 7000
Website
This luxe resort features a variety of guestrooms, suites, villas, and casita suites with private infinity pools. Restaurants include chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Asian-style Suviche, and Seared, a gourmet steakhouse, as well as cliffside Agua for Baja cuisine. The adults-only Vista pool with a swim-up bar is centrally located, and there's a splash pool for children alongside the family Agua pool. Golfers will enjoy the award-winning Jack Nicklaus-designed course.
Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection
Address: Carretera Transpeninsular Km 7, Manzana 10, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexicoa
Phone: +52 866 311 2226
Website
Choose a casita, many with infinity edge hot tubs, a suite, a one- to four-bedroom villa, or the four-bedroom Hacienda with your own personal Hacienda Host. Dine on fresh-caught seafood at Cocina del Mar to the sound of crashing waves or swim up to the bar for a margarita at casual outdoor La Palapa. Family-friendly Las Estrellas serves casual dishes in a poolside garden setting. The luxurious spa offers head-to-toe pampering and wellness treatments.
Marquis Los Cabos
Address: Carretera Transpeninsular Km 21.5, Fracc. Cabo Real, San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 144 2000
Website
This adults-only, all-inclusive, and all-suite resort is set on the Sea of Cortés. Choose a beachfront suite with expansive views of the sea, and enjoy three infinity-edge pools and a stunning cascading waterfall. An array of dining venues includes five restaurants, a coffee shop, and in-suite service. The Marquis Spa treatments feature its line of luxurious Natura Bissé products.
Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas
Address: Calle Hacienda Eureka s/n, 23570 La Ribera, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 689 0292
Website
Located on the undiscovered East Cape, the Four Seasons offers a serene experience in a desertscape along the Sea of Cortés. Two miles of secluded beaches, six pools, golf course, Oasis Spa, shops, and a variety of restaurants provide many ways to relax or stay active. Guestrooms, suites, and villas feature contemporary decor, modern technology, and expansive outdoor terraces with ocean views.
Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a Rosewood Resort
Address: Carretera Transpeninsular Km 19.5, San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 144 2800
Website
Set on the tip of the Baja Peninsula, Las Ventanas offers a variety of luxurious suites as well as one-, two-, and three-bedroom accommodations. Eight pools include the iconic infinity-edge Beach Pool with swim-up bar and the Oasis Pool with the Lazy River that takes guests through a grotto-like tunnel complete with music. Dine with views of the sea at Árbol featuring Asian-influenced coastal cuisine or at Sea Grill with traditional Mexican fare.
Pueblo Bonito Pacífica Golf & Spa Resort
Address: Prévio, Paraíso Escondido, Centro 23450, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 142 9696
Website
The luxurious resort features 201 guest rooms and suites, including 47 in the Towers at Pacifica, an intimate resort-within-a-resort with 24-hour butler service and exclusive access to an oceanfront VIP Lounge. A variety of dining venues includes The Market at Quivira, inspired by the great food halls of Europe and open from early morning to late night.
Best Restaurants
Flora's Field Kitchen at Flora Farms (farm to table)
Address: Animas Bajas, San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 142 1000
Website
The seasonal menu is based on ingredients grown on the farm, and all meats come from their 150-acre ranch where animals are raised humanely without hormones or antibiotics. Chef Tellez specializes in creating dishes with the farm's organically raised products. Indoor and outdoor tables are available, and reservations are recommended.
Acre (farm to table)
Address: Calle Camino Real S/N, Animas Bajas, SJC La Playa, 23407 , San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 171 8226
Website
Local ingredients, international flavors, and creative cocktails combine for exceptional dining experiences at this farm-chic restaurant. Set in the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna mountains, Acre offers indoor and outdoor seating in a casual, refined atmosphere. Reservations are suggested.
Edith's (Baja cuisine)
Address: Camino a Playa El Medano s/n, 23453, San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 143 0801
Website
The cuisine of Baja California is presented with steaks, seafood, and fresh local ingredients. Dine outdoors with stunning views of starry skies and Medano Beach while enjoying fresh-caught local fish, lobster, Caesar salad prepared tableside, and hand-made tortillas. Reservations are recommended.
Nicksan (Japanese)
Address: Blvd. Marina Lote 10,m Local 2, Plaza de la Danza 23450, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 143 2491
Website
With locations in downtown Cabo San Lucas and at the Shoppes at Palmilla, Nicksan serves local, sustainable seafood as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options. Sushi, beef, and chicken dishes are on their menu. Sushi fans will enjoy a one-of-a-kind omakase dining experience created by the chef. Dine at the sushi bar, tables, or al fresco with ocean views. Reservations are recommended.
Los Tres Gallos (Mexican)
Address: 20 de Noviembre Casi Esquina Leona Vicari 23469, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 130 7709
Website
This downtown Cabo San Lucas restaurant located in the art district serves traditional Mexican dishes indoors, outdoors, and on rooftop tables. Live mariachi music adds to the ambiance, and favorite menu choices are tortilla soup, cochinita pibil, and fresh seafood. Reservations are suggested.
El Farallon (seafood)
Address: Calle Camino Del Mar 1, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, 23455 Cabo San Lucas
Phone: +52 624 163 4300
Website
Set on cliffs above the Pacific, El Farallon serves fresh seafood displayed for diners on shaved ice. Choose from the day's catch and select side dishes for the perfect meal. Live music, ocean breezes, and the sound of crashing waves accompany dinner along with beverages from the extensive wine and cocktail list. Enjoy a tasting on the Champagne Terrace for a lovely beginning. Reservations are required.
Vela (Mediterranean)
Address: Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort, Carretera Transpeninsular Km 19.5, Los Cabos
Phone: +52 624 145 6500
Website
Dine indoors or al fresco with views of the resort's infinity pool and enjoy pasta, flatbreads, seafood, and meats prepared in the styles of the Mediterranean. Choose wine to accompany dinner or select a creative cocktail from their list that includes ten variations on Gin & Tonic. Reservations are suggested.
Things to Do
Art Gallery District
Address: Calle Alvaro Obregon between Miguel Hidalgo y Vicente Guerrero, San Jose del Cabo, 23400, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: N/A
Website
Browse or buy the perfect piece during a stroll through the Gallery District, located behind San José del Cabo's historic main square. Art galleries display original paintings, sculpture, prints, photographs, and jewelry created by local artisans, as well as national and international artists.
Wild Canyon
Address: Carretera Federal Libre Transpeninsular Km 19.5, Cabo Real, San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 144 4433
Website
Choose your activity from an off-road ride in an ATV, zipline tour, sling swing, camel ride, bungee jump, or hike. There's an animal sanctuary, horseback riding, sailing, and an aquatic park and restaurant for cooling off after your adventures.
Sportfishing with Cabo Magic Sportfishing
Address: IGY Marina B Dock, Paso de la Marina, 23450, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: 619 819-8634 or 888 475-5337
Website
Sportfishing is a year-round activity in Los Cabos, one of the world's best destinations for the sport, and many charter companies are available. Depending on the season, the catch includes marlin, swordfish, dorado, sailfish, and yellowfin tuna.
Luxury sailing tours and sunset cruise with Cabo Adventures
Address: Boulevard Paseo de la Marina (esquina Malecón) Lote 7-A, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 173 9528 or 800 916-8734
Website
Relax and enjoy the seas around Los Cabos on a vessel from catamaran to sailboat or yacht. A variety of companies offer full and half-day excursions, sunset cruises, whale watching, dinner and show packages, or snorkeling and diving adventures.
Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park
Address: East Cape, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Website
Located about 60 miles north of the Los Cabos hotel area, the area features pristine beaches and a shallow bay with living coral reefs teeming with marine life. Scuba diving, snorkeling, swimming are the main attractions, and tours are available for transportation, lunch, and equipment rental.
Best Shopping
Flora Grocery
Address: Carretera Transpeninsular, San Jose del Cabo Km 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407, San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 142 1000
Website
Farm fresh produce, meats, artisan breads, sweets, preserves, flowers, and pickled goods are available. Take home locally handmade crafts like candles, clay bean pots, paintings, aprons, napkins, and cooking utensils. Prepared foods, sandwiches, and organic juice drinks are popular take out items.
Puerto Paraiso Mall
Address: El Medano Ejidal, Marina, 23479, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 144 3000
Website
This mall includes clothing stores, specialty shops, beachwear, jewelry, and children's clothing as well as restaurants, fast food, and a movie theater. Visit a Sergio Bustamante art gallery, sign up for sportfishing, or pick up some new shades at Sunglass Hut.
J & J La Casa del Habano Los Cabos
Address: Calle Francisco I. Madero S/N, Col. Centro, 23450, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 143 9845
Website
Cigar fans appreciate the selection and authenticity of J & J's products.Their cigars are stored in ideal conditions of temperature and humidity. Whether you stop in for some of your favorites, a special gift, or a taste of tequila, you'll be welcomed by J & J's expert staff.
Eduardo Sanchez
Address: Blvd. Mijares #10 Colonia Centro, 23400, San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 105 2313
Website
Jewelry designer Eduardo Sanchez studied in Florence and Paris, and his unique creations for men and women are handmade in his San Jose del Cabo workshop. His elegant designs and expert craftsmanship are displayed in rings, bracelets, necklaces, cufflinks, and earrings.
Luxury Avenue
Address: Ave. Lázaro Cárdenas, Marina Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 163 4280
Website
Since 2009, Luxury Avenue Los Cabos has showcased high-end designer products with brands like Carolina Herrera, Hugo Boss, Longchamp, Salvatore Ferragamo, Mont Blanc, and more.
Plaza del Pescador
Address: Paseo Malecón San José, Mza 7 Lote 1, Punta Palmilla 7 retorno 23400, San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur
Phone: +52 624 177 5480
Website
Located in the hotel zone a short walk from downtown, Plaza del Pescador offers retail shops, restaurants, a spa, and activities that attract both visitors and locals. Stores feature surfwear, jewelry, furniture, clothing, and gourmet items, and Wednesday art shows, live entertainment, and special events make it a popular downtown spot.
Las Tiendas de Palmilla
Address: Carretera Transpeninsular Km 27.5, San José del Cabo 23406, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Phone: +52 624 144 6999
Website
This luxury shopping area features an art gallery, beauty salon, and an organic grocery store in addition to clothing and jewelry shops. Furniture and home decor items are sold at Atlantis House, and SAX Boutique specializes in locally made jewelry and artisan pieces.
Neighborhoods to Know
Cabo San Lucas, at the southern tip of Baja, is home to dozens of resorts, beaches, the marina, and "the arch," where the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortés meet. Cabo is also known for sport fishing, with several major fishing tournaments each year.
San José del Cabo, also home to resorts, restaurants, and golf courses, retains much of its original Spanish colonial architecture, for example the 18th-century Misión de San José del Cabo and its 19th-century City Hall. The Art District and downtown plaza are favorite spots.
Tourist Corridor: This twenty mile stretch of coastline connects Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. Luxurious resorts, sandy beaches, restaurants, shops, and golf courses line the corridor. Wild Canyon Adventures theme park is also located in the area.
Pedregal: Just above downtown Cabo San Lucas on the Pacific, Pedregal is one the most exclusive neighborhoods in Los Cabos. Luxury resorts, upscale restaurants, private homes, and wealthy communities are set in Pedregal.
Medano Beach: One of the most popular beaches in Cabo San Lucas, Playa el Médano offers several miles of swimmable shoreline starting on the east side of the harbor. Water sports, white sand, al fresco restaurants, cantinas, and hotels attract many visitors to this area.
Downtown Cabo San Lucas: This is the place for nightlife, with a variety of cantinas, bars, and nightclubs including Sammy Hagar's famed Cabo Wabo. Hotels, shops, traditional Mexican restaurants, and more affordable prices as well as the nightlife make downtown a popular area.
Marina: This lively area is home to fishing boats, yachts, and a variety of companies that offer sailing excursions, fishing and diving charters, whale watching, and sunset cruises. Restaurants, shops, hotels, the Puerto Paraiso Mall, and Luxury Avenue boutiques are also located near the marina.
East Cape: About 45 minutes northeast from Los Cabos International Airport on the Sea of Cortés, the tranquil area features desert landscapes, secluded beaches, and stunning views of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains. A developing area called Costa Palmas includes an elegant Four Seasons resort, golf course, marina, beach club and an Aman hotel in the near future.
Weather
Weather is warm all year, with minimal rainfall totalling around 11.4 inches annually. September is the wettest month receiving about four inches of rain. Hurricane season runs from around August to October, but hurricanes are rare in Baja. Water temperature ranges from about 72 degrees in February and March to as warm as 85 degrees in September.
Average lows and highs by month follow:
January: 55.4 - 77.9
February: 54 - 78
March: 55 - 80
April: 58 - 83
May: 62 - 86
June: 66 - 88
July: 73 - 91
August: 75 - 93
September: 74 - 91
October: 70 - 89
November: 62 - 84
December: 57 - 79
Apps to Download
Los Cabos Offline Travel Map - offline map, weather, driving routes, hotels, banks, hospitals (iOs)
Los Cabos Travel Pro - pre-trip information and reference details for Los Cabos. (Android)
Art Walk San José del Cabo - information on galleries, news, events, photos, maps of the Gallery District. (iOs)