Los Cabos Travel Guide

Los Cabos is a combination of desert, beachfront, and mountain terrain, with the Pacific Ocean on the west side of the peninsula and the Gulf of California, also called the Sea of Cortés, on the east. The warm, dry, sunny climate and beautiful scenery have turned the former fishing village into the home of hundreds of resorts, hotels, and vacation homes from Cabo San Lucas up to a newly developing coastal area north of the airport called the East Cape.