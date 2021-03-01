Los Angeles Travel Guide

Los Angeles, at around 500 square miles, is the largest city within Los Angeles County which includes more than 100 cities and communities. Known for its entertainment industry, miles of coastline, mountains, shopping, sports, ethnic diversity, and culture of creativity, L.A.'s vibe ranges from upscale to hip to surf-casual and everything between, defying a label for the city as a whole.Several areas comprise Los Angeles, mainly Downtown (DTLA), the Westside, West Hollywood, Hollywood, the Beach Cities, and the Valley, with other communities within those districts. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), served by all major airlines, is about 16 miles from Downtown. Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), also known as Bob Hope Airport, is located about 20 minutes north of downtown. Union Station is the main railway station in Los Angeles, and it's the largest railroad passenger terminal in the western United States.Visitors seeking outdoor activities can choose mountain hikes, seaside bike rides, golf, boating, surfing, or just enjoying the sunshine. Spectator sports abound, and depending on the season, there's basketball, football, baseball, and soccer. Live theater, film complexes, museums, and art galleries provide opportunities for cultural activities. The Los Angeles dining scene boasts elegant restaurants, casual outdoor cafes, and ethnic foods that include Mexican, Chinese, Japanese, Ethiopian, Korean, Italian, Israeli, and many more. Fresh seafood from local waters and produce from California's farms are always available.