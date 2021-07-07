Lisbon Travel Guide

Lisbon is arguably Western Europe's most underrated capital city. It's also one of the continent's oldest. First founded as a trading port city in 1200 B.C., Lisbon pre-dates Rome. Most of the old city was destroyed in an earthquake in 1755. But today, the "City of Light" is thriving. In the last 50 years its population and annual visitors have more than doubled as the rest of the world discovers what this second city on seven hills has to offer.Indeed, Lisbon checks all the boxes. It's home to colonial architecture, destination museums, and even its own genre of music. Hop on an iconic yellow tram and explore a fortified castle, a bustling waterfront, or a colorful maze of cobblestone streets. There's fun food – think themed trucks and even cereal bars – and fine food – five Michelin-star restaurants. At night, retire to a funky hostel, beautiful boutique property, or a 16th Century five-star hotel.