Lima Travel Guide

Thanks to the Pacific Ocean coast location below the equator, there are only two distinct seasons in Lima: winter and summer. The weather isn't dramatic and rain is rare, but days are usually cloudy and cool. Expect the warmest temperatures and biggest crowds between December and April. For events, February hosts both Carnival (don't miss Lima's Water Wars) and National Pisco Sour Day on the first Saturday of the same month. National Ceviche Day is usually at the end of June.