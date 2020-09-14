One of the most extravagant and awe-inspiring pieces of nature in the west is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Vegas. Make your base Springdale, Utah (home of the adorably old-timey Springdale Candy Company), before heading into the towering cliffs of Zion National Park, which was given its name by Mormon pioneers. The park has an explosion of color—with white, red and pink rock formations among its wildflowers, forests and waterfalls. Start in the visitor center to figure out which of the many trails is right for you. I’ve even hiked some trails with a three-year-old.