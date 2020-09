It’s well worth the 90-minute drive to get to Nevada’s oldest state park. Most people consider Valley of Fire to be the ultimate hiking dream, with its red rock cliffs, canyons and valleys spread over 34,880 acres. Don’t miss Atlatl Rock, where you can see ancient petroglyphs that date back thousands of years, to the Moapa tribe, or the three-mile hike through Fire Canyon, where the rocks look like they’re ablaze when the sun hits them just right.