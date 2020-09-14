The Shops at Crystals

This glittering mall in the 76-acre mixed-use development of City Center is chock-a-block with designer stores, and keeps adding more. Highlights include the two-level Louis Vuitton flagship (complete with a permanent James Turrell installation and private VIP lounges); the first Tom Ford women’s collection in the U.S.; a massive and recently expanded Gucci. Many have cinematic draws, too, like Fendi’s scale model of Trevi Fountain, a full fashion runway in Roberto Cavalli and an 8,000-crystal horse sculpture suspended from the ceiling at Stella McCartney. At the concierge desk, you can arrange translators, personal shoppers and in-store showings.