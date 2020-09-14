Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area

Nevada’s first National Conservation Area—only 17 miles west of the Strip on Charleston Boulevard—is enormous: It’s 195,000-plus acres, and visited by more than a million people each year. More than 30 miles of hiking trails, rock climbing and mountain biking—as well as cool interpretive programs, like night hikes, sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management—make it one of the most popular natural areas in the Vegas Valley. A spectacular hike that most people can do is the 6.3-mile hike to Las Vegas Overlook. You’ll get an incredible view of Red Rock Canyon, and might even see seashell imprints along the way. Ask at the visitors’ center where you can find the fossilized tracks of the two-footed dinosaurs known as theropods, which have been found here.