Grand Canyon National Park
Of course, it’s one of the greatest natural wonders of the world. But until the many helicopter companies began flying visitors over—and into—it, you used to have to take a five-hour bus ride to the North and South rims. The two main routes from Vegas are the West Rim, through a Native American reservation, or the South Rim, which is maintained by the U.S. government. Companies like Maverick, Papillon and Sundance Helicopters provide transportation from the Strip to McCarran International Airport; from there you can also check out the canyon on the 4,000-foot-high Skywalk, the vertiginous, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that’s cantilevered over part of the West Rim.