Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian and Palazzo

Map

Big, airy spaces in The Shoppes of the Palazzo are anchored by Barneys New York, and surrounded by show-stopping boutiques: Van Cleef & Arpels, Christian Louboutin, Charriol, Diane von Furstenberg, and a gorgeous Chopard boutique. The retail palace constitutes nearly a half-million square feet off the casino, and is filled with natural light, a stunning two-story waterfall and even fashion-hunting celebs. For the bookish, there’s the gorgeous outpost of New York’s famous Bauman Rare Books, and the jewelry- and watch-obsessed should head straight to Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Vacheron Constantin. Take a light shopping break at SushiSamba, or a more decadent break at Carlo’s Bakery, the always-crowded Vegas outpost of the Cake Boss.

Other Nearby Things to Do

Nearby Hotels

Nearby Restaurants

Advertisement
Things to Do
Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian and Palazzo

Big, airy spaces in The Shoppes of the Palazzo are anchored by Barneys New York, and surrounded by show-stopping boutiques: Van Cleef & Arpels, Christian Louboutin, Charriol, Diane von Furstenberg, and a gorgeous Chopard boutique. The retail palace constitutes nearly a half-million square feet off the casino, and is filled with natural light, a stunning two-story waterfall and even fashion-hunting celebs. For the bookish, there’s the gorgeous outpost of New York’s famous Bauman Rare Books, and the jewelry- and watch-obsessed should head straight to Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Vacheron Constantin. Take a light shopping break at SushiSamba, or a more decadent break at Carlo’s Bakery, the always-crowded Vegas outpost of the Cake Boss.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com