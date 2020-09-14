Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian and Palazzo

Big, airy spaces in The Shoppes of the Palazzo are anchored by Barneys New York, and surrounded by show-stopping boutiques: Van Cleef & Arpels, Christian Louboutin, Charriol, Diane von Furstenberg, and a gorgeous Chopard boutique. The retail palace constitutes nearly a half-million square feet off the casino, and is filled with natural light, a stunning two-story waterfall and even fashion-hunting celebs. For the bookish, there’s the gorgeous outpost of New York’s famous Bauman Rare Books, and the jewelry- and watch-obsessed should head straight to Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Vacheron Constantin. Take a light shopping break at SushiSamba, or a more decadent break at Carlo’s Bakery, the always-crowded Vegas outpost of the Cake Boss.