Golden Steer Steakhouse

One of the most famous throwback gems of the 1950s is the Golden Steer, where you can still get a great Caesar tossed at your table, a massive chateaubriand for two, and clams casino (of course) in the same red velvet-seated dining room that has hosted notables like Tony “The Ant” Spilatro, Nat King Cole, Joe DiMaggio, all of the Rat Pack and Mario Andretti. Even if the décor hasn’t changed in nearly 60 years (and why should it?), the room is still one of the best power-dining spots in town.