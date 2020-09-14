If you're a devoted hiker and have even half a day, you’ll love Frenchman Mountain, which is the highest peak in the range along the eastern border of the Las Vegas Valley. You can climb two peaks here: a northern false summit (3,942 feet) and a southern true summit (4,052 feet) separated by a saddle. It takes only 20 minutes to get here from the Strip; once you’ve reached the summit, you’ll get some excellent views of the city to the west, and the Lake Mead region to your east. Just avoid it during the height of the summer and take plenty of water.