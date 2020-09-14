Forum Shops at Caesars

This over-the-top, 636,000-square-foot Roman extravaganza at Caesars contains hundreds of stores, such as Valentino, Burberry, Christian Dior, Hublot and the second Alfred Dunhill store in the U.S. You can take a break by the “Trevi Fountain” (incidentally, just one of two Trevis on the Strip—the other one is in the Fendi store in Crystals), or by the giant aquarium. Specially lit ceilings, frescoed with clouds, make you feel as if you’re walking in the natural light (and dim in the evening).