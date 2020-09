The two-million-square-foot mall across the street from Wynn Las Vegas is marked by its UFO-shaped canopy (which inspired Steve Wynn to erected a wall, just to hide it from view of his property). It’s the locals’ go-to for multiple department stores (like Saks, Neiman Marcus or Nordstrom), plus, yes, another Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co., as well as a Zara that will soon be 30,000 square feet, as part of a massive new expansion to the exterior plaza.