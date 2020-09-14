Esplanades at Wynn and Encore

The natural lighting of Wynn Las Vegas certainly makes life more optimistic—and perhaps more conducive to spending. Wide walkways and bright floral décor make shopping fun, and you’ll find a variety of retail opportunities here for both men and women. Perhaps most striking is the Penske/Wynn Ferrar-Maserati showroom, right on the esplanade, which is the state’s only factory-authorized Ferrari dealership. You’ll also find diamonds at Graff, plus meticulously curated Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Dior and Alexander McQueen stores. Don’t miss the SWIM store, which carries wonderful pieces for the pool designed exclusively for Wynn, or Givenchy’s first U.S. flagship.