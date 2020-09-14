Bonnie Springs Ranch

Just 30 minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, the Wild West-style Bonnie Spring Ranch is a good outing for kids (or grown-ups) who start feeling claustrophobic in a casino hotel. At this 115-acre spread, you can all go to the zoo, ride the train and take horseback rides; and, although you might want to tell yourself they’re cheesy, almost everyone loves the “gunfights” that occur in the center of town. The stables are open every day, with pony rides for kids, and the zoo features wolves and a Canadian Lynx.