Atomic Museum

Downtown Las Vegas was a tourist draw in the 1950s, not just for its nascent nightlife and gambling scene, but also for the spectacular mushroom clouds you could view from the rooftops, exploding from the Nevada Test Site 65 miles outside town. The Atomic Testing Museum chronicles Nevada’s atomic history from its beginnings, with artifacts, interactive modules and actual equipment from the site. Don’t miss the theater presentation that simulates watching an actual atomic explosion (complete with shaking seats to accompany the boom).