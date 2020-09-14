The oldest freestanding bar in Las Vegas, Atomic Liquors was renamed in 1952 after its roof—then, Virginia’s Café—had served as a viewing platform for the nuclear blasts from the Atomic Test Site, about 65 miles away. Located on historic Fremont Street, the bar is a few minutes’ walk from El Cortez, the oldest family-run hotel in downtown Vegas. The Atomic Liquors neon sign has been shining since then, and its wraparound bar has hosted celebs (Barbra Streisand has her own seat and the Rat Pack were frequent customers) as well as movies (it was the backdrop for Joe Pesci’s infamous pen-stabbing scene in Casino).