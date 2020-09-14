Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge

If you’d prefer a bit of nature-gawking to a major hike, Ash Meadows—with its 23,000 acres of blue-green streams and pools—is a strange and beautiful desert oasis. It’s famous for its rare and tiny pupfish—which is only one of 24 resident creatures that are not found anywhere else in the world. You might see birds like the desert Phainopeplam, or (since this is Pahrump—famous for its legalized prostitution), and you might also spot Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss, hard at work renovating one of the local brothels.