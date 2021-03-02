Las Vegas Travel Guide

Address: From Las Vegas: Follow I-15 S to Sloan Road (exit 25). Turn left (east) to Las Vegas Boulevard. Drive approximately 7 miles south on Las Vegas Blvd. and the artwork will appear on the left (east).

This colorful Stonehenge-esque art installation is free and open to the public. A great pitstop coming in or out of town, try to time a visit to this site with the sunrise or sunset for fewer crowds and a better backdrop for photos.