Lake Tahoe Travel Guide

Lake Tahoe is a popular vacation destination throughout the year, with skiing and snowboarding in winter, beaches and boating in summer, and crisp, clear weather in spring and fall. From about the end of November through late March, ski resorts welcome snow sports fans who undoubtedly believe that winter is the best time at Lake Tahoe. Summer visitors who head to the shore, marinas, resort pools, golf courses, and campsites come for the warm weather, sunshine, and clear waters of the lake. Spring and fall are ideal for hiking, biking, and scenic drives around the lake.