Jaipur Travel Guide

Jaipur is the largest city in Rajasthan and the 10th most populated city in India. It is known as the Pink City, a nickname earned for a color elegantly woven throughout the city. Jaipur forms one point of the Golden Triangle, a tourist trail that connects New Delhi, the Taj Mahal, and Rajasthan. Jaipur is only 167 miles from New Delhi, but it is an entirely different world. Founded in 1727, Jaipur is the first planned city in India. Instead of a complicated labyrinth of roads, the city is built on a street grid that makes it easier to navigate than Delhi or Mumbai. Jaipur is a place to explore the palaces of pre-colonial India, dive deep into Indian history, and relax in world class hotels.