Paris Travel Guide

Paris is a city unlike any other. It is overflowing with culture, history, and beauty. And while people travel to Paris to see the Louvre, climb the Eiffel Tower, or see Notre-Dame, the real magic is found in the streets. Here, the ins and outs of daily life play out — chic women on bikes pedal their children to school, artists post up in cafés with a notebook, and both young and old line up morning and evening for a fresh baguette from the neighborhood boulangerie. It is likely everything you imagined, and then a bit more — because while Paris is a city with a strong cultural identity, it also houses people from all over the world who add their own culture and customs into the mix. This is why a visit to Paris' top sights is simply not enough — to truly get a sense of the city, take to the streets where the essence and enchantment of Paris is most felt.