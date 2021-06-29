Iceland Travel Guide

Hotel Rangá

Address: 851 Hella, Iceland

Phone: +354 487 5700

Website

Feel like staying at the base of a volcano? Of course you do. Hotel Rangá boasts such a unique location that it's almost always booked in the height of the season, and should you stay here, it's likely you'll see one of the many weddings hosted every year. Hotel Rangá's available tours emphasize the beauty of the stars and northern lights, as well as the luxurious experience of geothermal baths. But if you're more interested in hiking or kayaking, fear not, as Hotel Rangá is also in a great location for all kinds of outdoor activities.