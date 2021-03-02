Houston Travel Guide

Summers may swelter, but winters are mild, making Houston an excellent escape from freezing temperatures elsewhere. The first several months of the year are the best time to visit Houston. Basketball season is in full swing. Mild temperatures make a January marathon bearable. February brings Lunar New Year and Mardi Gras celebrations as well as the start of the Houston Rodeo, a weeks-long event that draws top recording artists to the city. March brings the Bayou Regatta, Texas' largest canoe and kayak race. April offers a chance to see creatively decked out cars at the city's annual Art Car Parade while May brings the Houston Dragon Boat Festival. For football fans, September through November offer bearable temperatures and the chance to see the Houston Texans in action.