Hong Kong Travel Guide

Trains / Light Rails / Buses: The city's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) serves the urban areas of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories and includes trains, light rails, and buses. The services are clean and fast and rely on a fare system that's as cute as it is easy to use (meet the Octopus card). To start, pick up an Octopus card at the airport (the 7-Eleven in the arrivals hall sells them), put money on it, and use it the rest of your trip (including your journey from the airport). When you need to top-up, just stop by one of the many Octopus service providers—including 7-Eleven, McDonalds, Starbucks, and Circle K.